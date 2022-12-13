2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals to begin on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The semifinal stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off Tuesday with the Argentina vs. Croatia match in Qatar's Al Daayen.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina toppled the Netherlands in a thrilling penalty shootout 4-3 in the previous stage last week.

Messi, 35, played in his fifth World Cup tournament and scored four goals for Argentina during the Qatar 2022.

Argentina won two World Cups in 1978 and 1986.

They are craving for a world title for 36 years.

The South American powerhouse were the World Cup runners-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

In the 2014 final in Brazil, Argentina lost to Germany 1-0 to return home with another silver medal.

Meanwhile Croatia, Argentina's opponents in the semifinals in Qatar, previously beat five-time champions Brazil 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Like Argentina, Croatia eye another World Cup final.

Croatia, called Vatreni, were the 2018 finalists to amaze the authorities, and it is their best in the top football contest.

Vatreni came third in the 1998 World Cup and it will be Croatia's third semifinal in the Qatar 2022.

In the 1998 semifinals, Croatia were beaten by champions France 2-1 at Stade de France, Saint-Denis.

Croatia is led by 37-year-old skipper Luka Modric, who has been playing for his nation since 2006.

Like Messi, Modric is very likely to play his final World Cup this winter.

The Argentina vs. Croatia match at Lusail Stadium will start at 1900GMT on Tuesday.

Italy's Daniele Orsato will referee the match.

