2023 will be more fruitful for Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations: Ambassador

This year will be more fruitful in terms of the future development of mutually beneficial relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the Uzbek ambassador to Baku, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a round table on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and the upcoming presidential election in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The event was organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

Emphasizing that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan, said the diplomat, hailing the recent increase in the exchange of mutual visits at various levels.

According to the ambassador, the introduction of new mechanisms of cooperation was the result of regular contacts observed in recent years.

“As part of the practical implementation of the agreements of our leaders, active work is being done to further expand the spectrum of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani relations,” he added.

