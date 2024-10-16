2025 state budget bill submitted to Azerbaijani parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has submitted the 2025 state budget bill to the country’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) for discussion.

The proposed budget for the upcoming year outlines revenues of 38.316 billion manats (approximately $22.539 billion) and expenditures of 41.367 billion manats (around $24.334 billion), reflecting increases of 5.3% and 4.1%, respectively, compared to the 2024 forecasts, News.Az reports, citing the Finance Ministry.As a result, a budget deficit of over 3.051 billion manats (more than $1.795 billion) is projected, which represents a 9% reduction from the previous year.

