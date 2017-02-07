21 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

203 Daesh targets were also destroyed during Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield.

At least 21 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, according to a Turkish General Staff statement released early Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorist in question was either killed or captured.

Also, 203 Daesh targets, including the terror group’s shelters, headquarters, defense positions and vehicles had been hit by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters with Turkish army’s support, the statement said.

Turkish Air force also hit 64 shelters and a gun-equipped vehicle used by Daesh terrorists in Syria’s Al-Bab and Bzagah regions.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating Al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Tuesday marks the 168th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The statement also said 57 mines and 3,719 improvised explosives had been defused since the start of the operation on Aug. 24.

The Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

News.Az

News.Az