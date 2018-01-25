21 int'l shipping lines resume Iran operations in post-JCPOA era

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director general of Ports and Maritime Organization of Hormuzgan Province said that 21 shipping lines have resumed their activities in Shahid Rajaei Port following the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six major world powers.

Allah-Morad Afifi said late Tuesday that Shahid Rajaei Port is the golden gateway for Iran's economy since 53 percent of country's total imports and exports are conducted via this port, reported IRNA.

Shahid Rajaei Port also accounts for 70 percent of total loading and offloading operations in the country, he pointed out.

The official referred to the outstanding activities in the port following the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said construction operation of three 100,000-ton piers had been completed.

Afifi further said Shahid Rajaei Port managed to achieve 100 percent of its targets in providing job opportunities since March 21, 2017.

