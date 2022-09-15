21 more Azerbaijani servicemen martyred while preventing Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-one more servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces became martyrs while suppressing the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces on September 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

Thus, the number of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in recent border clashes reached 71.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published a new list of the Azerbaijani servicemen who heroically died fighting to prevent Armenian military provocations.

Starting from September 12 night, the Armenian armed forces have been committing large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

News.Az