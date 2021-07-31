21 new coronavirus cases detected at Tokyo Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 21 people involved in the Tokyo Olympic Games have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to a report published on the website of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee on Saturday, TASS reported.

There are no athletes among the infected. The total number of infections among persons involved in the Games has reached 246.

Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Tokyo, the emergency situation was extended until August 31 due to the coronavirus. This regime implies, in particular, a ban on the sale of alcohol in catering establishments and a restriction on the admission of spectators to public events. For this reason, the Olympics in the capital of Japan are held from July 23 to August 8 without spectators.

News.Az