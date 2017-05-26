21-year-old Azerbaijani woman joins IS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian citizen of Azerbaijani origin joined the Islamic State.

According to lent.az, our compatriot, 21-year-old Sabrina Gabibova, who lived in the Dagestani village of Khuchni, has recently joined radical groups and left the village.

It should be noted that hundreds of young people from the North Caucasus have been put on the wanted list for joining the Islamic State.

News.Az

News.Az