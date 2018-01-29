22 illegal migrants detained in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-two foreigners were detained in Azerbaijan last week as a result of measures taken by the State Migration Service to prevent illegal migration, the State Service’s press service told APA.

Ten of the detainees are citizens of Turkey, 7 of Pakistan, 4 of India and 1 of Turkmenistan.

The investigation revealed that the nine Turkish detainees were brought to Azerbaijan by their compatriot Kenan Durmus with the aim of sending them to Europe for a large sum of money.

The foreigners whose residence permits were revoked in Azerbaijan, believing the promises of Kenan Durmus to send them to Europe, were hiding at various places without intending to leave Azerbaijan. However, they were detained as a result of the measures taken by the State Migration Service.

The other detainees – one Turkish citizen, 4 Indian citizens, 7 Pakistani citizens and one Turkmen citizen – violated the rules of stay and residence in Azerbaijan.

Illegal actions of the detainees have been fully proved.

News.Az

