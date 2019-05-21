22 killed in intercommunity conflicts in eastern Chad: local media

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 22 people were killed in the latest intercommunity clashes since Sunday in the eastern Chadian province of Sila, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Twenty-eight people were also injured in the clashes which took place in the three places of Sila, namely Amkaroka, Amsabarna, and Amsiriye, between Ouaddai farmers and Arab herders, according to local media.

Last Thursday, in the neighboring province of Ouaddai, 12 people lost their lives in an attack against the village of Katafa by "heavily armed individuals," according to the Chadian news website Alwihda Info.

It is difficult by now to determine whether the attack of last Thursday was of the same nature of ethnic violence.

Last Monday, the governor of Ouaddai, Ramadan Erdebou, launched a campaign against ethnic cleavages by valuing peaceful cohabitation.

