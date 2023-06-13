22 US service members injured in helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 22 US service members were injured after a helicopter mishap on Sunday in northeastern Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The mishap resulted in injuries of various degrees to the service members.

"The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities" outside of the CENTCOM area of responsibility, said the Command in a statement.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported, it added.

