220 children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war

As many as 220 children have been killed and more than 400 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Children suffered the most in the Donetsk (139), Kyiv (115), Kharkiv (95), Chernihiv (68), Kherson (46), Mykolaiv (43), and Luhansk (37) regions.

News.Az