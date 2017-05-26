Yandex metrika counter

23 people killed, 25 injured in Egypt bus attack

23 people killed, 25 injured in Egypt bus attack

23 people were killed, 25 wounded after attack on bus in southern Egypt.

Report informs citing foreign media that the statement came Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mogahed said. The bus came under attack while travelling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya province.

The Christians headed to monastery from Beni Suef. 

