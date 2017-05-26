23 people killed, 25 injured in Egypt bus attack
- 26 May 2017 12:06
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122034
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/23-people-killed-25-injured-in-egypt-bus-attack Copied
23 people were killed, 25 wounded after attack on bus in southern Egypt.
Report informs citing foreign media that the statement came Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mogahed said. The bus came under attack while travelling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya province.
The Christians headed to monastery from Beni Suef.
News.Az