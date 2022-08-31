230 children reported missing in Ukraine since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 230 children are reported missing in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 230 children went missing, 7,297 children were deported. At the same time, 5,177 children were already found and 53 children were returned.

As of the morning of August 31, 2022, the official number of children killed did not change over the past day – 379. The data on the injured did not change either – more than 735.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, these numbers are not final as efforts are ongoing to establish casualties in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region – 388, Kharkiv region – 202, Kyiv region – 116, Chernihiv region – 68, Mykolaiv region – 67, Luhansk region – 61, Kherson region – 55, Zaporizhzhia region – 46.

News.Az