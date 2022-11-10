230 unidentified bodies discovered in Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 230 bodies, mostly unidentified, have been discovered in Tarhuna, a city south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Karim Asad Ahmad Khan addressed the UN Security Council after his visits to Libya and updated the council in a speech uploaded on the ICC's official social media account.

The ICC, according to Khan, possesses audio and video records of the atrocities and mass graves in Tarhuna.

He said armed groups affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the country's armed forces in the east, were involved in crimes such as extrajudicial killings, kidnapping and hostage taking in various Libyan cities.

News.Az