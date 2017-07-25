2,350 Azerbaijani citizens serving sentences in Russian prisons

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are 2,350 Azerbaijani citizens serving penalties in Russian prisons.

90 percent of them are convicts arrested for grave and especially grave crimes, APA reports citing Russia Today.

There are also 12 US citizens and 97 citizens of EU countries, according to Russia’s Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences.

Prisoners from Tajikistan number in 8,002 - the highest among CIS countries, followed by Uzbekistan and Ukraine with 6,362 and 4,761 prisoners respectively.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens in Russia prisons is 2,350—the fourth among CIS countries.

A total of 618,490 people are serving sentences in Russian prisons. Of these, 48,385 are women and 1,594 are juveniles.

News.Az

News.Az