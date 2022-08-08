Yandex metrika counter

236 mines found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories last week

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) unveiled a weekly report on demining operations in the liberated territories from occupation, News.az reports citing ANAMA.

From August 1 to 6, 204 anti-personnel mines, 32 anti-tank mines, and 29 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to the report, 697 hectares of land were cleared of mines and IEDs.



