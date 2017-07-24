24 civilians killed in Afghanistan suicide attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 40 people injured as suspected suicide car bomb targets bus carrying government staff.

Afghan security officials inspect the Suicide attack site in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 24, 2017. ( Haroon Sabawoon - At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured when a suspected suicide car bomb targeted a bus carrying government employees in western Kabul on Monday, according to the Ministry of Defense, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police spokesman Basir Mujahed told Anadolu Agency the suspected car bomb exploded at around 6.30 a.m. local time (0200GMT) as a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mines passed.

The attack took place in a district that is considered to be safer than other parts of the capital, where several senior government officials such as Mohammad Mohaqeq, the deputy to Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, reside.

“Unfortunately, the death toll in today’s suicide attack has gone up,” Ministry of Defense spokesman Najib Danish said in a statement. “We have 24 martyrs and 42 others are wounded, all are civilians.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a suicide bomber named Ahmed killed “37 employees of the intelligence agency” in the attack.

The latest attack comes after the government promised to make sweeping reforms in the security sector, and carry out a major overhaul in Kabul after a massive truck bombing in the diplomatic corridor on May 31 that killed more than 150 people.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani condemned the “unforgiving and inhuman” attack.

“The terrorists have sustained heavy losses on the war front inflicted upon them by the security forces and by committing terrorist attacks they have demonstrated their fear,” he said.

Ghani said the government remained committed to eliminating terrorism and terrorist groups from Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its deep sorrow over the loss of life.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the brotherly government and people of Afghanistan,” it said.

“On this occasion, we reiterate once again our support to the government of Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism and our solidarity with the brotherly Afghan people and believe that these heinous attacks, which aim at dragging Afghanistan into instability, will not achieve their goals.”

Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif also condemned the blast, saying his country stood alongside Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

News.Az

