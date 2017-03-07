24 died, including 7 committed suicide in Armenian prisons in last 10 months

24 died, including 7 committed suicide in Armenian prisons in last 10 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

24 deaths occurred in Armenian prisons in the last 10 months.

According to Armenian media, the due report was published by the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Yerevan Office.

According to the report, the number of deaths in Armenian prisons has risen. Official figures show that within the last 10 months of 2016, 17 convicts died of diseases, and seven other committed suicide.

The report stresses that conditions in women's prisons are much worse. Woman prisoners are subjected to violence and abuse.

News.Az

News.Az