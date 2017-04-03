25 athletes from Pakistan to take part in IV Islamic Games

Pakistan will be represented by 25 athletes in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs that the due statement came from President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan Akram Sahi.

Retired major-general said that 11 athletes are women. He believes that national championship on April 7-9 will not affect the composition of athletes in the list. A. Sahi noted that especially women have a chance to win enough medals.

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.

