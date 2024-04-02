25 dead, 8 injured in Istanbul night club fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Istanbul Governorship announced Tuesday that 25 people were killed in a fire that broke out in a night club under a 16-story building in Beşiktaş, with eight people injured, seven of them seriously, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The fire, of unknown cause, broke out in a building on Gündoğdu Street in Gayrettepe Yıldız Posta Avenue.

Upon notification, fire, medical and police teams were dispatched to the scene. Police took precautions in the surrounding area.

Firefighters intervened with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel in the fire.

The injured are being transferred to hospitals in the region.

