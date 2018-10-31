Yandex metrika counter

25 killed in Afghan army helicopter crash

An Afghan army helicopter crashed in southwestern Afghanistan on Oct.31, killing 25 crew and passengers, provincial officials said, Reuters reports.

Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the governor of western Farah province, said two army helicopters were on their way to neighboring Herat province when one lost control.

He said the aircraft crashed in bad weather. A Taliban spokesman said the militants shot it down.

