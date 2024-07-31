25 political parties to run for parliamentary seats in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time, 25 out of 26 political parties in Azerbaijan will compete for parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, announced on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a round-table on "Ensuring citizens' right to vote" in Baku, News.Az reports.The electoral body chairman noted that the webcams will be installed in 1,000 polling stations across the country during the parliamentary elections.“For the first time, 25 out of 26 political parties will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, providing broader opportunities for voters,” Panahov added.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

