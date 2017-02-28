Yandex metrika counter

25-year-old girl commits suicide in Yerevan

A 25-year-old girl committed suicide in Yerevan on Monday.

Head of the Department of Public Relations and Information of Armenian Police, Edgar Janoyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, they received an alarm from Armenia Medical Center on Monday on that the body of N.N. (born in 1992) was brought to them at about 1:40 pm on the same day.

“The girl killed herself in an apartment of one of the buildings in Davtashen [district of Yerevan], hanging herself from an electric cable,” Janoyan said. He also noted that a forensic examination has been commissioned and investigation is underway. 

