25 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district by Armenia

Twenty-five years have passed since the occupation of Azerbaijan's Lachin district by Armenia.

The Armenian army seized Lachin district on May 18, 1992 and de-facto united Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, APA reports.

The town of Lachin, one settlement and 120 villages of the district were occupied by the enemy. As many as 264 people, including 18 children were killed, 225 others were wounded, and 65 civilians were taken hostage as a result of the Armenian occupation.

As many as 64,000 Azerbaijanis became the internally displaced persons. Armenians destroyed 133 large and mid-size industrial and agricultural enterprises, 20 health centers and 217 cultural facilities, nearly 40 cultural and historical monuments.

A number of historical and cultural monuments in the district with an area of 1,835 square km were looted by the enemy or armenizied.

The occupation of Lachin caused serious damage on Azerbaijan’s economy. The enemy destroyed light industrial enterprises and agricultural fields there.

News.Az

