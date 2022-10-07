2,500 residents will be living in Shusha by end of 2023 – president’s special representative

As many as 2,500 residents will be living in Azerbaijan’s Shusha by the end of next year, said Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

“We must be prepared for the return of the population. Necessary work will be done to provide employment in social and tourism sectors next year,” Karimov said.

Shusha has a special economic profile, said the president’s special representative, adding. “The development of tourism in Shusha is among the main priorities.”

News.Az