25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO celebrated in Paris

The 25th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO has been solemnly celebrated as part of the 40th session of the UNESCO

The event was attended by UNESCO leaders, ministers of culture of several countries, heads and staff of the permanent missions.

Head of Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, Ambassador Anar Karimov in his speech touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

Karimov emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the principles and values ​​of the structure, and this is confirmed by the relations of fruitful cooperation with UNESCO. Over the past years, Azerbaijan’s National Commission has played a coordinating role in cooperation in the scientific, educational, cultural, information and communication spheres; Azerbaijan has actively participated in organizing and conducting UNESCO programs and events. Azerbaijan supports UNESCO programs and implements many projects.

Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on special assignments, Secretary General of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov spoke about the history of the National Commission and its 25-year-old activity, reminding that it was created by order of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1994, and since 2005, by order of President Ilham Aliyev, it continues to operate with the status under the Azerbaijani president.

It was noted that, on the initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, great contribution was made to the development of relations between the country and UNESCO.

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev presented Ambassador Anar Karimov the For Service to the Fatherland Order of 3rd degree, which he was awarded by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the fruitful work in the public service.

Mounir Bouchenaki, the special advisor to the director general of UNESCO and the former head of the World Heritage Committee, was awarded the 100th Anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Service (1919-2019) jubilee medal.

