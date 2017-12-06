26 Daesh suspects arrested in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 26 foreigners have been arrested for their suspected links to Daesh terrorist organization in counterterror operations in Istanbul, police sources said on Wednesday.

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids at six locations in the Basaksehir and Fatih districts on the European side of the city early Wednesday, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Several organizational documents and digital tools were seized in the raids, it added.

The sources did not communicate the nationalities of the suspects.

