260 thousand tickets will be available on sale for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

260 thousand tickets will be available on sale for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Corporate Director at Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) Elchin Safarov said.

According to him, the ticket sales will start on Novruz holiday. Safarov added that over 12 500 volunteers from well-known universities and organizations have registered to take part in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. “8000 of them will be selected as volunteers. In remaining 100 days before the start of the Baku-2017 transport plan should be prepared. Baku will make every effort for the competitions in Baku to become the best in history," he concluded, Azvision.az reports.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku from May 12 to May 22, 2017, a total of 24 disciplines from 20 sports will be contested in this event.

News.Az

