26th MEF International Research Projects Contest commences

In collaboration with the MEF Schools and MEF University, the “26th International Research Projects Contest” commenced on May 23, 2017 at UNIQ Istanbul.

The opening ceremony for the contest hosted Assoc. Prof. Bilge Demirköz, the first Turkish female scientist awarded the “Women in Science” award by UNESCO-L’ORÉAL.

142 High school students from 13 countries including Azerbaijan are participating with revolutionary projects competing in categories in physics, chemistry and biology. The projects, mainly in areas concerning health, sustainability, ecology, technology and alternative energy, will be on view at UNIQ Istanbul until May 25, 2017 between 10AM and 4PM, free of charge.

23.05.2017, Istanbul; “International Research Projects Contest,” implemented in 1991 by the MEF Educational Institutions with the intent of encouraging high school students from all over the world eager to propose scientific solutions to current problems, marks its 26th year this May. Assoc. Prof. Bilge Demirköz from Middle East Technical University’s (METU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences, awarded the “Women in Science” award by UNESCO-L’ORÉAL for her work at the METU, gave a motivating and eloquent speech to contestants as a part of the opening ceremony that took place on May 23, 2017 at UNIQ Istanbul.

The contest received a total of 508 project submissions from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan as well, from which 142 high school students’ projects were chosen to compete in the finals. After the opening ceremony, these students took their places next to their exhibition stands, where they will be presenting their projects for the next three days. Assoc. Prof. Bilge Demirköz was joined by; Azmi Ozkardes, MEF International Schools General Manager; and Prof. Fevzi Unal, MEF University Vice President as she visited each stand to learn about each student’s projects in detail.

This year’s contest, having provided many winning projects with the opportunity to be implemented in the Turkish industry in the past years, features a wide variety of projects, including but not limited to natural hybrid power banks, production of prosthetics, technologies for the visually impaired and cancer treatments.



The award ceremony of the “26th International Research Projects Contest” will be held on May 26, 2017, at MEF Schools’ Ulus Campus. The student and advising teacher of the project given the encouragement award as well as those coming in first, second and third will be given monetary award; whereas all participating students, advising teachers and principles will be awarded with certificates of achievement and plaques.

