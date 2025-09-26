Yandex metrika counter

27,500 tickets sold for Qarabag vs. Copenhagen UCL match

27,500 tickets sold for Qarabag vs. Copenhagen UCL match
Photo: FutbolPress.az

A total of 27,500 tickets have been sold for the UEFA Champions League league phase clash between Azerbajian's FK Qarabag and Danish side Copenhagen.

The match is scheduled for October 1 at 20:45 local time at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, News.Az reports.

Qarabag kicked off their league phase campaign with an impressive 3-2 away win over Benfica.


