27-year-old Russian woman killed in Oregon - media

A woman who was found shot in the Oregon woods arrived in the United States last month from Russia, authorities said.

The identity of Anna Repkina, 27, was released on Monday, a week after her body was found on a remote logging road near Alsea, a Benton County town about 177 kilometers southwest of Portland, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Benton County Undersheriff Gregory Ridler said he did not know Repkina's hometown in Russia.

Prosecutors believe she was in an "interesting love-triangle relationship" with murder suspect William Chase Hargrove and another woman, Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko told The Associated Press.

Hargrove, 27, is being held without bail in Benton County on a murder charge.

Repkina and the other woman, who was in a long-term relationship with Hargrove, were living at separate locations and Hargrove spent time with both of them, Matusko said.

The other woman "gave him an ultimatum: It was either her or the other, and he made a decision," Matusko said. "He took the victim out on a rather desolate logging road, and she was found shot in the back of the head, execution-style."

Authorities said they believe Repkina came to Oregon "for the relationship," but they are seeking more details in the unusual case, Matusko said.

