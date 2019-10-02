27 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-seven years have passed since the occupation of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district by the Armenian armed forces.

The Khojavand district with a total area of 1458 sq km was occupied by Armenian armed forces on 2 October 1992. Khojavand district connects one city (Khojavand), 2 towns (Hadrut and Qirmizi Bazar) and 81 villages. During the Karabakh war which began in February 1988, 145 people – among them 13 women and 13 children – were martyred in Khojavand district. As a result of the occupation, 1723 houses, 47 industrial facilities, 32 healthcare facilities, 59 cultural objects and 10 historical monuments were destroyed.

In total, the district was damaged for more than $ 1 billion. At present, up to 13,000 Khojavand residents live in about 40 cities and regions of the country.

News.Az

News.Az