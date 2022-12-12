Yandex metrika counter

271 hectares of liberated territories demined last week: ANAMA

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 5 to 10 December, one anti-personnel landmine, three anti-tank landmines as well as 47 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 271 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


