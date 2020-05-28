28 May – Republic Day of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video, called "Victory March," on the occasion of 28 May – the Republic Day.

Today marks the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The 1917 Russian Revolution put an end to the rule of the Romanovs and saw the collapse of the Russian Empire. Shortly thereafter, on May 28, 1918, patriotic leaders in Azerbaijan founded the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. It was the first democratic republic in the East. It was a parliamentary state, had a flag, an anthem and an army.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed only 23 months. On April 28, 1920 the Bolshevik 11th Red Army occupied Azerbaijan and the republic collapsed.

The Republic Day is celebrated as a state holiday on May 28 since 1990.









News.Az