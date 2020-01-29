28 students awarded honorary title of “Azercell’s Scholars”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The award ceremony for the winners of Azercell's Student Bursary Program was held on November 28, 2020.

It should be recalled that, Azercell opened applications for Student Bursary Program earlier in September of the previous year and received 1750 applies, accordingly. 741 students meeting pre-set criteria were invited to participate in the multi-stage selection process. In order to create equal conditions for all students, the specialists of the Azercell’s Human Capital Management department met with the students of both capital and regional universities throughout three months, provided information about the program and answered their questions.

It is worth mentioning that, this year 28 students have been awarded the title of “Azercell’s Scholar”. Thus, out of 28 students, 9 were selected from the universities in Baku, 10 - from the regional universities, and 9 - from SABAH group students, as a part of a memorandum of cooperation signed between SABAH groups under the Ministry of Education, and “Azercell Telecom” LLC in 2017. In addition to a monthly stipend of AZN 200, the winners will have a chance to enrich their knowledge about telco market, get closer to the latest trends of the digital world, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship opportunity at Azercell.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

