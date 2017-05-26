Yandex metrika counter

29 terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

29 terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

At least 29 terrorists were killed in an counter-terrorism operation in Turkey’s eastern province of Agri, the governor's office said on Friday.

Gendarmerie forces conducted an operation after three trucks were set fire by PKK terrorists on a highway, the office said in a statement.

Three Turkish soldiers and one village guard were martyred in the clash, the statement said.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people, including women and children.

News.Az


