2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum held in Baku

The forum began with the screening of a video highlighting media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Addressing the event, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, stated that the historical ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have reached a new level thanks to the strong political will and visionary leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He emphasized that elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership has opened broad opportunities for cooperation in all areas, including media. He added: "Mutual exchange of experience and knowledge in regulating the digital media environment, applying new technologies, and upholding professional journalism standards will make a significant contribution to the development of the media sectors in both countries."

He also noted the importance of addressing challenges arising from the application of artificial intelligence in the media sector: "Acquiring these new skills and leveraging the opportunities they offer is essential for modernizing our countries’ information landscape. Media should benefit from AI not only to improve its form, but also to enhance the process of creating more engaging content."

Dilshod Saidjanov, First Deputy Director of the Agency of Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, highlighted Uzbekistan’s efforts to establish a Center for media content creation. He stressed: "In the current environment, it is essential to focus on content quality. Uzbekistan pays special attention to ensuring its content is well represented in the information space. Azerbaijan’s experience, gained under difficult conditions - including wartime - will be very helpful. We must strengthen the exchange of experience between the media sectors of both countries, train personnel for joint projects and content creation, and produce collaborative series and documentaries about our shared goals, history, and culture."

Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Audiovisual Council, underscored the deep brotherhood between the two nations: "The peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are united not only by shared history and culture, but also by deep feelings of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual connection. Today’s 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum held in Baku stands as a clear example of that brotherhood."

He further emphasized the strategic role of leadership in strengthening bilateral ties: "President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have elevated centuries-old friendship to the level of strategic partnership and alliance. As a result, the two countries today enjoy new opportunities across all fields, including media. Cooperation in the media sector is a vital part of these strong ties, as information is not only about delivering news—it is also a bridge that brings our nations closer together."

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, reaffirmed that the joint platforms established between Azerbaijani and Uzbek media strengthen mutual information exchange and promote the shared values of the two peoples.

Nozima Muratova, Vice-Rector for Research and Innovation at the University of Journalism and Mass Communications of Uzbekistan, added that the forum platform expands cooperation among higher education institutions, enhances the digital skills of future journalists, promotes innovative approaches in media education, and strengthens the exchange of professional experience.

The forum continued with panel sessions on “Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives for Information Security” and “Ethical Responsibility in the Digital Information Environment.”