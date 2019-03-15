2nd Best Mobile Photo competition ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winner of the 2nd Best Mobile Photo competition that ended on March 1 has been announced.

The winner of the competition was determined by drawing lots. The participant @ayse___m_va won the contest. She was presented with Mi Sphere Camera Kit by MiHome company.

Amateur photographers sent more than 250 photos on a free topic during the two-week competition. The TOP 61 photos were shared on the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of the project.

Best Mobile Photo project opens up opportunities for amateur photographers to share their photos with a wide audience. This is a good platform for other people to see and appreciate your creativity.

The project organizers invite mobile photo lovers to send their pictures taken on smartphones to mobile.photo@yandex.ru. The best photos will be posted on the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of the project on a weekly basis.

The organizers are grateful to MiHome company for the prize in the competition.

