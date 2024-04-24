2nd meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Interstate Council held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan was conducted with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic in attendance, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the event, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich!

Dear guests!

Once again, welcome to Azerbaijan!

We are very delighted to see you in our country again. You are making a state visit. I am confident that the results of the visit will serve to strengthen the brotherly and friendly relations between our countries and peoples.

Today, you and I have discussed many issues of bilateral interaction in a narrow format. Our approaches to the development of bilateral relations, as well as to the issues related to our participation in international organizations, mutual support within the framework of international structures, are completely identical. Today, we will hold the 2nd meeting of the Interstate Council and listen to what representatives of relevant ministries have to say about the work accomplished. In principle, the work on strengthening interaction between our countries has never stopped. The relevant ministries and agencies are in constant contact, actively cooperate and hold regular consultations. Therefore, I am confident that today's visit will also be an opportunity for the ministers to discuss topical issues of our interaction.

Today, we have already discussed the prospects for cooperation in the sphere of investments, and, as I have already mentioned, we are increasing the funds of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund, as there are a lot of applications from business people who want to take advantage of these opportunities. In other words, I think this will be an important tool for cooperation in the sphere of investments.

Energy cooperation has also been discussed. There is immense potential of Kyrgyzstan and an interest of Azerbaijani companies to work in the field of renewable energy. We will also discuss this topic today.

Of course, we expect to further increase the trade turnover between our countries. There are prospects for this. The documents to be signed today will create a good basis for that.

Of course, in order to enrich our ties with even more content, we will also actively cooperate in the transportation sector in the future. Because both Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are implementing large infrastructure projects in the transportation sector, and joining and coordinating our actions are extremely important for the opening of new corridors and creation of new transport arteries.

I am very pleased that we will together participate in the unveiling of a monument to the great son of the Kyrgyz people, Chingiz Aitmatov, which is further evidence of the close fraternal relations between our countries.

So, welcome once again!

XXX

President Sadyr Zhaparov said:

- Thank you, Ilham Heydarovich.

Dear participants of the meeting.

First of all, let me thank you, Ilham Heydarovich, for the invitation to pay a state visit to brotherly Azerbaijan, as well as for the warm welcome extended to me and members of the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

I would like to echo your warm words about Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani friendship with great pleasure. I fully agree with you. I am sincerely glad to meet with you on the hospitable Azerbaijani soil again and to share with you my opinions on further development of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation. I am confident that this visit will give a great impetus to the deepening of relations between our two countries, and the documents to be signed today will contribute to the expansion of our cooperation.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I agree with you that we have ample opportunities for tangible cooperation in all spheres. The relations between our brotherly countries are based on a solid foundation – deep historical and spiritual ties between our peoples. We attach great importance to this visit as a significant and timely continuation of the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. Kyrgyzstan is ready for the further development of high-level interstate relations and intergovernmental, interregional contacts on existing and future cooperation mechanisms. We have already discussed many important issues of our cooperation at the meeting in a narrow format, noted its main directions and priorities and will continue the discussion within the framework of the meeting of the Interstate Council. Thank you very much.

Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

News.Az