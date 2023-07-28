2nd National Gurama Festival kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2n National Gurama Festival has kicked off at the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" in Baku, News.Az reports.

Co-organized by the “State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" and the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education, the event began with a traditional march where Baku residents, tourists and employees of the Reserve demonstrated a giant Gurama (patchwork art) which was sewn from pieces of fabric according to the principle of mosaic.

The National Gurama Festival, which is dedicated to an original type of crafts in Azerbaijan facing oblivion, will feature various cultural events.

The 2nd National Gurama Festival will be held in Baku and several regions across the country starting from Icherisheher. The festival program includes the display of the "Traditional Gurama" exhibition, conducting master classes, organizing fairs consisting of the handicrafts of Gurama artists as well as showcasing handicrafts of Gurama artists and amateur collectors.

News.Az