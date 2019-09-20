3 Azerbaijani trading houses, 1 wine house to open in China till late 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China aim to expand trade and economic ties and are working on a number of major projects, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters on Sept. 20.

Mustafayev made the remarks speaking at the Azerbaijani-Chinese business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Three trading houses and one wine house are expected to be opened in China till late 2019,” the minister added.

"We aim to increase export opportunities with the Chinese side,” he said. “The trade turnover between our countries has grown by 2.3 times and reached $1.6 billion over the past six months of this year. At the same time, the bulk of export from Azerbaijan accounted for oil products. However, we are gradually increasing the export potential of non-oil products."

Mustafayev stressed that today, 119 companies with Chinese capital work in Azerbaijan in the fields of industry and finance and render various services.

News.Az

