3 Cardano alternatives expected to outperform ADA by 10–50x this bull run

Cardano (ADA) has established a solid track record, but during this bull run, some emerging projects are drawing attention for their potential to deliver significantly higher returns.

Celestia (TIA) and Tezos (XTZ) are both carving out strong use cases in blockchain infrastructure, while Layer Brett (LBRETT) is combining meme culture with real-world utility to capture explosive interest.

Analysts suggest that these tokens could outperform ADA by 10x–50x, making them compelling opportunities for traders seeking outsized gains.

Cardano price outlook strengthens with possible XRP integration

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.867, showing a slight daily gain of 0.09% as of August 28, 2025. Over the past month, ADA has returned a 10.76% gain, while its yearly performance reflects an impressive 147.57% surge.

Source: TradingView

The ADA chart shows a recent peak above $1.01, before retracing, signaling strong resistance and renewed investor interest. One of the biggest catalysts for the future is Cardano's intention to integrate XRP into its ecosystem by 2025, with wallet support and airdrop involvement.

With the technical strength and underlying developments following the same pattern, ADA could soon reclaim the $1 mark, with a larger target of reaching $1.20 if the momentum remains.

Tezos struggles to hold support as price momentum weakens

Tezos (XTZ) is trading at $0.7936 with a slight 0.06% decrease on a daily chart. In the previous month, XTZ dropped by 6.78% and its annual performance is positive at 18.45%. The XTZ chart shows that the rejection at the $1.22 level was sufficient, indicating a lack of buying power.

Source: TradingView

The amount in circulation is low, suggesting that traders are cautious about broader market uncertainties. To get moving again, Tezos will require more liquidity inflows and renewed activity from developers or ecosystem actors.

Provided that support around the $0.78 level is maintained, XTZ will likely recover in the short term towards $0.90. However, failure to maintain this zone risks a retest of $0.70.

Celestia price struggles to recover as sellers cap upside momentum

Celestia (TIA) is currently trading at $1.707, up by 1.00% on the daily chart. Despite a slight rebound, TIA’s performance over the past month is down 8.20%, while the yearly return shows a steep decline of 64.14%.

Source: TradingView

The TIA chart highlights repeated failures to hold above $2.20, with consistent sell pressure dragging the price closer to the $1.70 region. Market sentiment remains cautious, with low trading volume reflecting limited bullish conviction.

Layer Brett set to eclipse Cardano with massive 2025 growth potential

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly emerging as one of the standout projects of 2025. While Cardano has long been considered a reliable altcoin, traders are now eyeing LBRETT as the token with far greater upside potential in this bull cycle.

One of the most significant advantages Layer Brett holds is its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This enables it to bypass the congestion and high fees that often plague older blockchains, providing traders with faster and cheaper transactions.

The project also brings innovation to the table through features like a no-KYC self-custodial wallet, gamified liquidity staking, and HP Liquidity rewards. A dedicated $1 million incentive campaign is driving user adoption, while its cross-chain compatibility expands the ecosystem's reach, boosting visibility across markets.

Unique features drawing investors to LBRETT are:

$1 million incentive program to reward early adopters

Self-custodial wallet ensuring asset independence

Strong staking rewards encourage long-term holding

Rapidly growing investor base, building network strength

So far, Layer Brett has already raised more than $1.6 million in its presale, signaling that traders view this as a rare opportunity to capitalise on the next breakout token.

Layer Brett poised to outshine ADA, TIA, and XTZ in 2025 bull run

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining momentum as one of the most promising tokens of 2025. Trading at just $0.005, it offers a low entry point that has already sparked massive investor demand.

With unique features like no-KYC wallets, gamified liquidity staking, and cross-chain compatibility, LBRETT is positioned to outperform ADA, TIA, and XTZ. Analysts predict gains of up to 50x, making it a standout contender during this bull run.

