3 dead in shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma

Three people were killed Monday in a shooting outside a Walmart that ended when a bystander pointed a gun at the shooter, police and a witness said, according to USA Today.

Police responding to a call shortly before 10 a.m. local time found a man and a woman dead in the front seat of a car in the parking lot and another man deceased outside the car, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said. “It appears several rounds were fired into the car, and a handgun was found on scene,” Ford said.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting. Ford said it appears a gunman shot the male and female victims and then turned the gun on himself. Ford said all three knew each other but declined to describe their relationships or identify them pending notification of immediate family. He did say one of the victims was a current or former employee of Walmart. Duncan resident Aaron Helton, an Army veteran, said he was at the Walmart around 9:45 a.m. when he heard nine shots and saw the gunman, weapon in hand. According to Helton, another man walked up, put a pistol to the gunman’s head and told him to stop shooting. Helton said he saw the shooter was turning the gun on himself and looked away. Ford acknowledged a person not connected with the shooting approached the gunman with his weapon drawn but could not confirm Helton's version of the events.

