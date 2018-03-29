3 HALO Trust employees killed, 2 injured in landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The employees of Great Britain’s HALO Trust organization were injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s occupied territory.

There are killed and injured in the explosion, a representative of HALO Trust in Khankendi told news.am, APA reports.

According to Shamshyan.com website, three people were killed and two were injured during demining operation in Aghdere district.

News.Az

