3 hostages and gunman dead at California veterans' home

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gunman that entered a Northern California veterans’ home on Friday killed three hostages and them himself, APA reports.

The suspect, armed with a rifle, exchanged fire with a sheriff’s deputy and kept the hostages detained in a room at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville throughout the afternoon.

The husband of one of the workers at the home told the Associated Press that the gunman took the hostages after he slipped into an employee going-away party in the building, detained certain people, and allowed others to leave.

“There was a going-away party for a couple of the staff who were leaving today. Today was their last day. They were having cake and toasting and apparently he just walked in with this rifle,” Larry Kamer, a former employee, said.

Local media outlets have reported that the gunman was a veteran and a former member of The Pathway Home program, which says on its website that it helps veterans “cope with the effects of their deployment.”

News.Az

News.Az