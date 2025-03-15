3 killed, 13 rescued as boat capsizes in India's Uttar Pradesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed and 13 others rescued on Saturday after a boat capsized in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Following the accident, rescuers and police teams rushed to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

According to officials, the people in the boat were going to attend a funeral.

"The mourners, which included family members and villagers, were going across the river in two boats. While the boat carrying some family members and the body reached the shore safely, the ill-fated boat with 16 people on board capsized in the middle of the river," a police officer said.

Accidents involving traditionally made boats are common in India, especially in rural areas.

