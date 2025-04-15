3 killed, 19 injured in explosion in SW Pakistan
Source: Xinhua
Three policemen were killed and 19 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, officials said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The explosion occurred in the Mastung district, where a truck carrying the policemen came under attack, police sources from the district told Xinhua.
The vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled explosive device attached to a motorbike, which was detonated as the policemen's truck passed by, the sources added.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The area has been cordoned off for investigation.