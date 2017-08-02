3 killed, 2 injured after yacht carrying 11 capsizes off Turkey's Marmaris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people died after boat carrying 11 people, including the captain capsized off Turkey's southern Muğla coast, reports said Wednesday.

Eight people who were on the capsized boat have reportedly been rescued, two of whom were injured.

The incident took place near the seaside town of Bozburun in Marmaris.

Coast guard, gendarmerie and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the region shortly after the incident, reports said.

News.Az

