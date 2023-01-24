3 killed in military helicopter crash in Algeria
- 24 Jan 2023 09:36
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180995
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/3-killed-in-military-helicopter-crash-in-algeria Copied
An Algerian military helicopter crashed on Monday in the northern province of Ain Defla, some 150 km southwest of the capital Algiers, killing all three crew members on board, state-run ENTV reported, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
The MI-171 helicopter of the Algerian Air Force crashed in the locality of El Attaf during a training operation, according to a statement of the defense ministry quoted by ENTV.
Army Chief of Staff Said Chengriha has ordered a probe into the accident, the ministry statement said.